Red ribbons can be seen throughout the northwest community of Kincora and serve as a memorial to the two people who died in a fire inside a home on Saturday.

Residents have identified one of the victims as Dorsa Dehdari, a woman in her 20s. Her father also died in the fire.

A third person, who has been identified as Dorsa’s sister, Dorna, remains is in hospital in serious condition.

Sunday night, dozens of residents attended a vigil in honour of the victims before walking through the community tying red ribbons around tree branches.

“I think it was important because it’s good to raise awareness about the situation and the outcomes of it. I think it’s horrible. I think it’s significant that we all show love and support and prayers for these kinds of situations,” says Sameena Siddiqui one of Dorna’s friends.

It’s believed Dorsa and Dorna’s parents were in the middle of splitting up.

Siddiqui is still very worried about her friend and it means a lot to see all this support from the community.

“This is not what we imagined from text messages to Facebook posts to social media to people coming up to you in person. I think it’s so nice to see the community come together and just be there for one another and show how supportive everyone is and the love and prayers that are sent out. We never imagined this would be the outcome so it’s really an honour to see and I think it’s a perfect representation of Calgary,” says Siddiqui

Police say the incident was domestic related but have not released any more information but police say they aren’t looking for a suspect.

Autopsies are expected to take place Monday.