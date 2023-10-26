Dream about going to Iceland? WestJet could make it work

Travellers who have dreamed of exploring Iceland may soon find those desires a little more feasible now that WestJet is cleared to open direct flights.

This week, the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) approved a licence for the Calgary-based airline to operate scheduled flights to the Nordic island nation.

The written decision doesn't contain any specifics on the destinations WestJet would serve nor what sort of flight schedule it would offer.

There are also no details on when it would start.

Currently, Canadians can only get to Iceland via two operators.

Icelandair has daily flights from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to KEF and service from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) four times a week.

PLAY Airlines is the other carrier that operates daily flights to Iceland from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM).

In a statement to CTV News, WestJet said while it is "constantly evaluating network opportunities," there are no updates to its destinations to announce.

The decision to pursue non-stop service to Iceland comes as WestJet works to make Calgary International Airport into a "single global connecting hub" for long-haul international flights.