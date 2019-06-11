A community group in High River has been given the green light to go ahead with a proposed drive-in theatre for the area.

The River City Classic’s Car Club came up with the idea and on Monday the project was approved by town council.

The group has already purchased the projectors, an FM transmitter and the screen for the theatre.

Club president Jeff Langford says now they just have to sign the lease on the land and they will be in business.

They hope to have the drive-in up and running in July.