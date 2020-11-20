CALGARY -- A man is now facing charges connected to a crash in May in southwest Calgary that left a cyclist dead.

The cyclist was heading east on 50th Avenue S.W. just before 7 p.m. on May 29.

Calgary police say as the cyclist was crossing the intersection with Macleod Trail, a black Hyundai Elantra was turning left from westbound 50th Avenue to southbound Macleod Trail.

"The Hyundai turned across the path of the bicycle, colliding with the cyclist," police said in a release.

The cyclist was identified by friends as Cory Meza, who was riding home from work at the Bike Shop.

Meza suffered serious, life-threatening injuries to his head back and spine and was transported to hospital, where he died on June 1.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured and remained at the scene. Drugs and alcohol were not considered factors in this collision.

Brice William Coates, 44, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of careless driving and making an unsafe left turn. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 21, 2021.