The Lethbridge Police Service confirms one person has been charged in connection with a Monday morning collision that knocked over several power poles and resulted in a brief power outage.

According to police, a commercial vehicle with its crane partially extended struck an overhead power line at around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 8 Street South. The collision prompted several power poles to break and topple.

One of the power poles landed on a sedan with a single person inside. The lone occupant of the car was not injured and remained inside until crews confirmed the power was off.

A section of 8 Street was closed to traffic during the emergency response that included members of the City of Lethbridge electric department. Several roads in the area were closed during the outage but have since reopened.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the commercial vehicle, whose name has not been released, has been charged with failing to ascertain sufficient space for movement.