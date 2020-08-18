Advertisement
Driver seriously injured in southeast Calgary crash
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 7:27PM MDT
A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash Tuesday afternoon in southeast Calgary.
Police were called to the 5600 block of 39th Street S.E. just after 6 p.m. for the sinlge-vehicle crash, and said it appears an SUV went over a boulder, coming to a stop just before a tree.
The driver, an older male, was extricated from a Pathfinder and rushed to Foothills hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.