CALGARY -- A man was taken to hospital suffering serious injuries following a crash in southeast Calgary on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 5600 block of 39th Street S.E. just after 6 p.m. for the sinlge-vehicle crash, and said it appears an SUV went over a boulder, coming to a stop just before a tree.

The driver, an older male, was extricated from a Pathfinder and rushed to Foothills hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.