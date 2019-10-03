LETHBRIDGE ­– An early morning collision at the intersection of 18th Avenue and 28th Street North has sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection at around 6 a.m. following reports of a crash.

One of the drivers was found unconscious and transported to hospital for treatment of a head injury that is believed to be serious.

The nature of the second driver's injuries has not been confirmed but police confirm they were also transported to hospital.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service accident reconstruction team continue to investigate the collision.

With files from CTV Lethbridge's Terry Vogt