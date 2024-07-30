Drugs, weapons seized from Ogden home, 2 people charged

Calgary police have charged two people and seized two guns as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

Police say the investigation began in April after a woman was arrested over trafficking allegations two times within a few days.

Investigators set out to determine where the drug supply was coming from.

On July 9, police searched a home in Ogden, in the 7200 block of 22 Street S.E.

According to a Tuesday news release, "street-level distribution amounts" of drugs were found in the home, including MDMA, methamphetamine (both powder and liquid) and fentanyl.

In addition to the drugs, the following weapons were seized:

A white, semi-automatic .22 rifle;

A sawed-off shotgun with a defaced serial number;

Ammunition, including .22 and shotgun; and

A prohibited rifle magazine.

Police arrested two people from the home.

Kacie Rae Affleck, 25, is facing eight drug possession and weapons-related charges.

She's scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.

Fred Maxwell West, 61, is facing five weapons-related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.