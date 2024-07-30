CALGARY
    • Drugs, weapons seized from Ogden home, 2 people charged

    Calgary police handout photos show items seized from a home in the 7200 block of 22 Street S.E. on July 9, 2024. (CPS) Calgary police handout photos show items seized from a home in the 7200 block of 22 Street S.E. on July 9, 2024. (CPS)
    Calgary police have charged two people and seized two guns as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

    Police say the investigation began in April after a woman was arrested over trafficking allegations two times within a few days.

    Investigators set out to determine where the drug supply was coming from.

    On July 9, police searched a home in Ogden, in the 7200 block of 22 Street S.E.

    According to a Tuesday news release, "street-level distribution amounts" of drugs were found in the home, including MDMA, methamphetamine (both powder and liquid) and fentanyl.

    In addition to the drugs, the following weapons were seized:

    • A white, semi-automatic .22 rifle;
    • A sawed-off shotgun with a defaced serial number;
    • Ammunition, including .22 and shotgun; and
    • A prohibited rifle magazine.

    Police arrested two people from the home.

    Kacie Rae Affleck, 25, is facing eight drug possession and weapons-related charges.

    She's scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.

    Fred Maxwell West, 61, is facing five weapons-related charges.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

    Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

