Drumheller RCMP seek public assistance locating missing woman

Drumheller RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Dawn Flater, a 50-year-old woman who was last seen Friday.

Flater's family and the Drumheller RCMP are concerned for her well-being and want to confirm that she is safe.

She's described as 154 centimetres (5'1") tall, weighing 63 kilograms(140 pounds), with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-823-7590. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.