Drumheller woman faces multiple drug, stolen property charges
Drumheller RCMP seized quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and a stolen truck Friday. A 22-year-old Drumheller faces multiple charges and will appear in court in Strathmore Tuesday.
DRUMHELLER, ALTA. -- A 22-year-old Drumheller woman faces multiple charges after a truck blocking an alley led Drumheller RCMP to discover drugs and a stolen vehicle.
The incident took place Friday, Feb. 12, arount 10:30 a.m., when Drumheller RCMP officers conducting proactive patrols of the 500 block of Third Avenue West discovered a truck blocking an alleyway.
Further investigation led officers to discover the vehicle had been reported stolen.
As a result, a search warrant was requested and executed at the residence where the stolen vehicle was discovered.
There, police encountered a woman whom they discovered had outstanding warrants from Drumheller and Calgary. She also had a key to the stolen truck.
A subsequent search of the residence yielded 20.6 g of suspected fentanyl, 12.7 g of suspected methamphetamine, and 16.5 g of suspected cocaine.
Drumheller resident Carrie Garson faces multiple charges, including the following:
* Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
* Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
* Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
* Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5000
* Possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5000
* Possession of a stolen identity document
* Possession of ammunition contrary to order
* Failing to attend court
* Two counts of Failing to comply with Probation Order
* Four counts of Failing to comply with a Release Order
* Uttering threats
Garson was remanded into custody and will appear in Strathmore Provincial Court Tuesday.