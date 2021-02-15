DRUMHELLER, ALTA. -- A 22-year-old Drumheller woman faces multiple charges after a truck blocking an alley led Drumheller RCMP to discover drugs and a stolen vehicle.

The incident took place Friday, Feb. 12, arount 10:30 a.m., when Drumheller RCMP officers conducting proactive patrols of the 500 block of Third Avenue West discovered a truck blocking an alleyway.

Further investigation led officers to discover the vehicle had been reported stolen.

As a result, a search warrant was requested and executed at the residence where the stolen vehicle was discovered.

There, police encountered a woman whom they discovered had outstanding warrants from Drumheller and Calgary. She also had a key to the stolen truck.

A subsequent search of the residence yielded 20.6 g of suspected fentanyl, 12.7 g of suspected methamphetamine, and 16.5 g of suspected cocaine.

Drumheller resident Carrie Garson faces multiple charges, including the following:

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

* Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5000

* Possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5000

* Possession of a stolen identity document

* Possession of ammunition contrary to order

* Failing to attend court

* Two counts of Failing to comply with Probation Order

* Four counts of Failing to comply with a Release Order

* Uttering threats

Garson was remanded into custody and will appear in Strathmore Provincial Court Tuesday.