CALGARY -- A duplex was damaged during a two-alarm fire in southeast Calgary on Monday.

Fire crews were called to the 100 block of Midvalley Rise S.E. just after 6 p.m. where they were met with smoke and flames coming from one side of a duplex.

Firefighters began working to stop the flames from spreading to the other side, and a second alarm was called in when flames reached the roof area.

One person was home at the time and managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived, along with a pet snake.

Investigators are now searching for a cause of the fire.