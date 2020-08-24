Advertisement
Duplex damaged in 2-alarm fire in southeast Calgary
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 9:56PM MDT
One person was home and able to get out safely, along with a pet snake, when a two-alarm fire broke out in Midnapore.
CALGARY -- A duplex was damaged during a two-alarm fire in southeast Calgary on Monday.
Fire crews were called to the 100 block of Midvalley Rise S.E. just after 6 p.m. where they were met with smoke and flames coming from one side of a duplex.
Firefighters began working to stop the flames from spreading to the other side, and a second alarm was called in when flames reached the roof area.
One person was home at the time and managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived, along with a pet snake.
Investigators are now searching for a cause of the fire.