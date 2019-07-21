

CTV News Calgary





Police are trying to figure out what happened to an assault victim found injured in the city’s southeast early Sunday who is being uncooperative with investigators.

The man was found near a McDonald’s restaurant at 17th Avenue and 48th Street S.E. about 3:17 a.m.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man is being uncooperative.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.