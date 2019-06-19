A fast-moving storm blew through the city and southern part of the province early Wednesday morning and showers are expected to continue on and off throughout the day.

CTV Calgary Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says early-morning thundershowers across southern and central Alberta were the herald for a low-pressure center that will drive a good dose of rain across parts of Alberta on Wednesday.

Forecast models are indicating that Calgary will see about 5mm of rain on Wednesday and up to 21 mm by Friday.

Showers will develop into steadier rain overnight.

Our viewers snapped these shots as the storm rolled into southern Alberta overnight.

Jason Underhill took this picture along Deerfoot Trail south and 130th.

Sandy Debolt says this tree behind her house on the Country Hills Golf Course was hit by lightning in the morning storm.

Betty Landis snapped this shot near Rose Lynn as the storm rolled in.

These wavy clouds were captured on camera near Olds on Tuesday evening by Denise Horvath.

