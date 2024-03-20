Effectiveness of psychedelics on alcohol use disorder the focus of U of C study

Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD).

The work, which will be conducted at the Hotchkiss Brain Institute, aims to find 128 people with AUD, who will then be assigned to specialized therapists and undergo sessions before and after treatment.

Scientists say the study wants to determine if the combination of drugs and therapy will prove to be an effective treatment.

"Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy is something that is widely talked about, but not everyone agrees on what it means. This is particularly true for the psychotherapy component," said Dr. Leah Mayo, principal investigator on the trial, in a news release.

"We want to start with psychotherapy, which is effective on its own for some in this population, and then determine if adding psilocybin will improve the effectiveness of treatment."

Other experts on the trial said if it's effective, it could be monumental for AUD sufferers.

"I've worked with lots of people with alcohol problems. I've seen them struggle," said Dr. David Hodgins, U of C psychology professor and co-principal investigator on the study.

"I welcome improvements. I understand the appeal of the idea of psychedelic therapy, but we need science to support using it as a first line treatment."

The study is supported by the Canadian Institutes in Health Research and Filament Health will be providing the psilocybin for the trial.

Those interested in participating can email pactlab@ucalgary.ca.