CALGARY -- Emergency services for patients under 18 years old resume Monday at the South Health Campus.

The services were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they will now be available during the evening hours, seven-days-a-week.

"Dedicated pediatric emergency department beds and pediatrician-provided emergency services for any child under 18 years of age will also continue to be offered at the Alberta Children’s Hospital," Alberta Health Services said in a release.

"As always, all emergency departments in the Calgary Zone continue to accept both adult and pediatric patients. Hospitals remain a safe place to receive emergency care during the pandemic."

Families with members under age 18 requiring non-emergency medical care should contact their family physician. To speak to a nurse and receive telephone advice and health information, families can also contact Health Link 24/7 by calling 811.

All patients with potentially life-threatening conditions should immediately phone 911.