Roads in and around the city are slippery after another snowfall on the weekend and city crews are working to clear priority two routes and keep traffic moving.

A snow route parking ban was called on Saturday and lifted at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Snow route signs are marked with a blue and white snowflake and all vehicles parked along designated roads were required to move during the ban.

“We want to thank everyone who moved their vehicle off the snow routes during this ban. It really helps our crews clear snow from curb-to-curb which makes the roads safer for everyone,” said Roads Maintenance Manager Bill Biensch in a statement. “Crews can now start operations on residential routes sooner.”

City officials say crews will move on to residential streets on Tuesday to clear out ruts and put down material.

Over 1900 tickets for non-compliance were issued over the 50 hours of the parking ban and offenders face a $75 fine.

On Monday, emergency crews were called out to deal with a number of collisions and motorists are being advised to slow down and drive to the conditions.

Sidewalks are also slick and EMS says people should pay attention to the path they choose to reduce the chance of slipping and falling.

“Throughout the city we see a lot of slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks wherever you’re going. It’s always highly advisable to, first off, do your best to clear your sidewalks and steps of as much snow and ice as you possibly can and then lay down some items for traction, such as salt or sand or other gravel mixtures as best you can. Just be very mindful of where you’re walking and what route you’re going to choose to use and as well, using proper footwear, boots, proper winter boots, that have a solid tread and good ankle support,” said Stuart Brideaux, Public Education Officer, Calgary EMS.

