First responders are issuing a public warning about the health risks associated with leaving children and pets unattended in vehicles in hot weather and say it only takes a few minutes for heat exhaustion to set in.

“There is simply no circumstance where a child should be left unattended inside a vehicle anytime of the year,” said Adam Loria, EMS Public Education Officer. “Children specifically cannot cope or tolerate heat the way an adult can, mainly due to the fact that their bodies make more heat relative to their size and abilities to cool through sweating are not as developed as adults."

Police, fire, EMS and the parking authority are getting behind the Child Safety Awareness Campaign and officials say the temperature inside a closed vehicle increases the most in the first half hour and can double in less than an hour.

They say children will feel the heat within a few minutes and that heat-related illnesses can lead to heat stroke, which can be fatal if left untreated.

“Kids, pets and hot cars do not mix. Even if you think you’ll only be a few minutes, the risk of heat-related illness is far too great,” said CPS Detective Shawna Baldwin. “This summer I really urge parents and caregivers to think twice before leaving their children or pets unattended in a vehicle. Saving a few minutes is just not worth the risk.”

“Heat cramps and exhaustion can be reversed with various cooling techniques if treated promptly. If left untreated a child can develop heat stroke, also known as hyperthermia, which could be life threatening in the long term,” said Loria.

Loria says the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions can also be affected by extreme heat.

Officials at the Calgary Humane Society are reminding residents that pets are also vulnerable to hot temperatures and that leaving water in the car and opening windows is not enough to prevent heat stroke.

Brad Nichols is the Manager of Animal Cruelty Investigations for the Calgary Humane Society and says they get hundreds of calls each year about pets in hot vehicles.

“These are cases where animals are left in vehicles, some for short periods, some for very lengthy periods and I suppose my message is, just don’t do it. It’s incredibly dangerous and a lot of people that we deal with feel like they’re doing their animal a service by taking them out with them and not leaving them home, whether it’s loneliness or separation anxiety or just enrichment but I’ve seen enough cases where animals suffer as a result even if it’s going to the dog park and stopping at the store on the way back, minutes matter with these types of cases,” said Nichols. “This is an entirely avoidable situation.”

Police say parents and caregivers could face fines up to $25,000, imprisonment or both, for leaving a child unattended in a hot car.

Penalities for causing pain, suffering or injury to an animal can be a fine ranging from $10,000 - $20,000, 18 months in prison or both.

“We do work together as far as follow up with these files as well, should the vehicle be gone upon attendance or by the time the call is reported. We do work together and we will ensure that there is some accountability for animals left behind in vehicles that are suffering the effects of extreme heat,” said Nichols.

Tips to prevent possible heat-related illnesses:

Never leave a child or pet alone in a vehicle, even if you think you’ll only be gone for a few minutes. Always check the front and back seats of the vehicle before you lock it and leave.

When your vehicle is not in use, lock it so that children cannot get in without your knowledge.

Place something, like your left shoe, cell phone or wallet in the back seat of your vehicle, as a reminder to check the vehicle before locking and leaving it.

If you happen upon a vehicle with an unattended child inside, call 911 immediately. If possible, get the child out.

If you happen upon a vehicle with an unattended pet inside, in extreme weather conditions, call 911 immediately.

For more information on heat safety from Alberta Health Services, click HERE.