Emotional support dog that went missing from Deer Run yard found

A Calgary family’s beloved emotional support dog that went missing earlier this week has been found.

Noble, an 11-month-old blue merle poodle, escaped from a friend’s yard on Deer Lane Close S.E. Sunday evening.

He spent the next five days outside during the city’s latest cold snap.

The dog is far more than a pet to his family -- they have a 16-year-old girl with special needs who relies on him for emotional support.

After friends and neighbours spread the word around the area, Noble was found by a resident Friday morning.

He was taken to a vet to be checked, but a friend tells us it looks like he's going to be OK.