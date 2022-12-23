Emotional support dog that went missing from Deer Run yard found

Noble, a Calgary teen's emotional support poodle. (supplied) Noble, a Calgary teen's emotional support poodle. (supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings

As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina