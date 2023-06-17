Enbridge to pay Bad River band $5.1M in Line 5 profits, move pipeline by 2026: judge
Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. must pay an Indigenous band in Wisconsin more than US $5 million in Line 5 profits and relocate the controversial cross-border pipeline within the next three years, a U.S. judge says.
A rupture on territory that belongs to the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa would constitute a clear public nuisance under federal law, district court Judge William Conley said in a decision late Friday.
But while the order affirms that Enbridge has been trespassing on Bad River land since 2013, when certain permits for the 70-year-old pipeline were allowed to lapse, it stops short of causing "economic havoc" with an immediate shutdown.
"The use of trespass on a few parcels to drive the effective closure of all of Line 5 has always been about a tail wagging a much larger dog," Conley writes in his opinion.
In other words, there are "much larger public policy issues" surrounding cross-border pipelines like Line 5 that the band's arguments, while valid, lack the power to overcome, he said.
Those issues "involve not only the sovereign rights of the band, but the rights of multiple states and international relations between the United States and Canada."
Enbridge has already agreed to reroute the line, an essential energy conduit for much of the U.S. Midwest as well as Ontario and Quebec. But Conley wants that project completed more quickly than currently planned.
"Considering all the evidence, the court cannot countenance an infinite delay or even justify what would amount to a five-year forced easement with little realistic prospect of a reroute proceeding even then," he wrote.
"The court will give Enbridge an additional three years to complete a reroute. If Enbridge fails to do so, the three years will at least give the public and other affected market players time to adjust to a permanent closure of Line 5."
INTEND TO APPEAL
Enbridge's lawyers intend to appeal that timeline, a spokesperson for the company said in a statement that clearly suggests the reroute project can't be completed in time.
"The company believes the court's decision to order the cessation of operation of Line 5 within three years of the date of this order is legally flawed and we plan to appeal," said spokesperson Juli Kellner.
Any closure, even if temporary, "would jeopardize the transportation of reliable and affordable energy to U.S. and Canadian families and businesses, disrupt local and regional economies, and violate the Transit Pipeline Treaty."
Talks between the two countries have been ongoing for months under the terms of that treaty, a 1977 agreement that effectively prohibits either side from unilaterally closing off the flow of hydrocarbons.
In prior court documents, Enbridge has accused the band of being focused on a single outcome: the permanent closure of the pipeline on their territory "while refusing much less extreme alternative measures."
The band argues that several weeks of spring flooding along the Bad River has washed away so much of the riverbank and supporting terrain that a breach is "imminent" and a shutdown order more than justified.
Enbridge insists the dangers are being overstated — and even if they were real, the company's court-ordered contingency plan, which spells out the steps it would take, would be a far more rational solution.
Conley's order Friday included tweaks to that plan to establish a more "conservative" threshold for the conditions that would trigger it, such as lower water levels and flow rates on the river.
"The court is particularly concerned that Enbridge's plan does not account for inevitable delays that could occur due to weather conditions, supply and equipment problems and human error."
Enbridge has also been rebuffed repeatedly in its efforts to perform remedial work on the site, which would include using sandbags and trees to fortify the riverbanks —decisions the band has defended as its sovereign right.
Heavy flooding that began in early April washed away significant portions of the riverbank where Line 5 intersects the Bad River, a meandering, 120-kilometre course that feeds Lake Superior and a complex network of ecologically delicate wetlands.
The band has been in court with Enbridge since 2019 in an effort to compel the pipeline's owner and operator to reroute Line 5 around its traditional territory — something the company has already agreed to do.
But the flooding has turned a theoretical risk into a very real one, the band argued, and time is now of the essence.
Line 5 meets the river just past a location the court has come to know as the "meander," where the riverbed snakes back and forth multiple times, separated from itself only by several metres of forest and the pipeline itself.
But it was clear both from Friday's order and an in-person hearing last month, when Conley openly questioned the band's motives, that he faults the band for rejecting Enbridge's proposed plans to mitigate the danger.
"The band has refused to approve any of Enbridge's remediation and prevention proposals, much less proposed even one project of its own to prevent or at least slow further erosion at the meander," he wrote.
The neighbouring state of Michigan, led by Attorney General Dana Nessel, has been waging its own war against Line 5, fearing a leak in the Straits of Mackinac, the ecologically delicate waterway where the pipeline crosses the Great Lakes.
The economic arguments against shutting down the pipeline, which carries 540,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids daily across Wisconsin and Michigan to refineries in Sarnia, Ont., are by now well-known.
Line 5's defenders, which include the federal government, say a shutdown would cause major economic disruption across the Prairies and the U.S. Midwest, where it provides feedstock to refineries in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
It also supplies key refining facilities in Ontario and Quebec, and is vital to the production of jet fuel for major airports on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, including Detroit Metropolitan and Pearson International in Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
U.S. deploys high-tech Pentagon program to help Canada detect, suppress new wildfires
The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed a new high-tech fire detection system to help Canada battle one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch
King Charles III rode on horseback Saturday to take part in his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch, inspecting hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London's Horse Guards Parade. Here are some things to know about the colourful spectacle.
BREAKING | Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
TD says it has resolved its direct deposit delay issues
TD Bank Financial Group says a technical issue affecting some customers' abilities to send and receive direct deposits has been resolved.
Edmonton
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
Annual Teddy Bear Picnic promotes stronger family connections
The annual Teddy Bear Picnic event was in full swing today at the Jackie Parker Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-
U.S. deploys high-tech Pentagon program to help Canada detect, suppress new wildfires
The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed a new high-tech fire detection system to help Canada battle one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
Vancouver
-
'It's pretty shocking': Black bear visits East Vancouver neighbourhood
A black bear made a rare appearance in an East Vancouver neighbourhood Friday morning.
-
'A very delicate situation': B.C. premier expresses frustration over Surrey police decision
B.C. Premier David Eby made it clear Friday: he is concerned by Surrey city council’s decision to keep the RCMP over the Surrey Police Service.
-
Former B.C. foster parents sentenced for horrific child abuse
On Friday, the man and woman, who can’t be named, were given a global sentence of ten years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy. His younger sister was also abused.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green leader Peter Bevan-Baker stepping down after seat decline in election
The politician who guided Prince Edward Island's Green Party to over four years as the province's official opposition is stepping down as leader.
-
Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police
Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.
-
Ottawa, N.S. provide funds for Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame, community facility
The Nova Scotia government has announced funding for a new facility that will house the Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria restaurant fire deemed 'suspicious' by investigators
A Friday morning fire at a Victoria restaurant is considered suspicious, according to investigators. Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building at 2900 Douglas Street.
-
Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced
Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.
-
99% drop in Ozempic shipments to U.S. residents after B.C. introduces restrictions
The British Columbia government says there's been a 99 per cent drop in the number of online Ozempic prescriptions filled by Americans from pharmacies in that province since it introduced regulations to protect the local supply for diabetes patients.
Toronto
-
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
-
Emergency sirens will be tested in Scarborough this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
Montreal
-
Protesters begin 3-day march to Roxham Road after Supreme Court ruling
Quebec activists began their 73-kilometre walk from Montreal to Roxham Road Saturday in protest of the irregular border crossing's closure and the Supreme Court's upholding of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The demonstrators aim to reach Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. by late Monday afternoon.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
-
St. Joseph's Oratory bells are back after being sent to France in 2019
The carillon bells of St. Joseph's Oratory, located on Mount Royal in Montreal, are back home. They were blessed at a ceremony on Saturday morning, after being sent to France for restoration in 2019.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa unveils pilot-project to divert mental-health, substance use calls from police
The city has unveiled plans for a three-year pilot project called the "Safer Alternatives for Mental Health and Substance Use Crises Response", which would see fewer mental well-being and substance use calls handled by police and more follow-up and monitoring to offer ongoing support.
-
Snake on a train closes O-Train station Friday night
A pet snake slithering around an LRT vehicle disrupted O-Train service at Hurdman Station for just over an hour.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Kitchener
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Man arrested after unloaded gun found in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police say a 31-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, after a gun was found in Galt.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.
Saskatoon
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.
-
Protest causes traffic jam at Premier's Dinner in Saskatoon
A protest caused traffic problems for Saskatchewan government leaders and Sask. Party supporters entering the annual Premier’s Dinner Thursday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Regina
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
'No accountability': Regina parent faces challenges leading up to daycare closure
The announcement of a sudden closure of a Regina daycare has one family saying there’s no accountability or consideration to parents or their children.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.