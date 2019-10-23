LETHBRIDGE — It’s the news west Lethbridge residents have been waiting for — work on Whoop-Up Drive is nearing the finish line.

Rehabilitation work on the Whoop-Up Drive bridge over the Oldman River is set to wrap up by the end of the week.

The road will be fully open in both directions by Saturday morning.

The project began at the end of May and the speed limit over the bridge dropped to 50 km/h as crews removed the old paint, sandblasted and repainted the bridge.

There will be a few days of short-term driving pain before traffic gets back to normal. Starting Thursday night, contractors will reduce westbound Whoop-Up to one lane, so crews can remove the construction barriers.

The same will happen to the eastbound lanes Friday night. The work is being done from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to reduce the impact on traffic.