Enforcement to remove Coutts border blockade to begin Wednesday afternoon: RCMP

Enforcement will begin Wednesday afternoon to reopen traffic to the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts which is being blocked by an ongoing protest, according to RCMP.

The blockade has been ongoing for more than a week, in solidarity with the trucker protests in Ottawa and other parts of the country.

Lanes have been open in each direction, however traffic was shut down once again about 8 p.m. Tuesday, soon after Premier Jason Kenney announced the province was ending the Restrictions Exemption Program and lifting mask mandates for schools and children age 12 and under.

Rules for bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are also being lifted, however general masking rules will remain in effect until March 1.

The main blockade is about 18 kilometres north of the border crossing and there is a secondary blockade set up at Milk River, a few kilometres further north.

RCMP are asking protesters at the main blockade to move to an area closer to Milk River and allow traffic to flow or face enforcement, said Supt. Roberta McKale.

"Really it's going to be up to them," she told reporters. "Up until this point it's been us asking them and this afternoon we don't have an option, we're going to have to use our enforcement options to have that happen."

Safety is the top priority, she added.

"This illegal protest has people that are up on the highway and anyone that is coming through could end up hurting one of the protesters if they are standing out in the road," she said.

"Our concern is obviously for the people that are here and the users of the road."

Enforcement will be done in "stages" said McKale, starting with "information."

"We want people to leave on their own. A lot of these tractor-trailers are difficult to move," she said.

Tractor trailer driver Darcy Ginger spent more than 12 hours waiting to get through the blockade en route to the U.S. and said his patience with the protest was wearing thin.

"It's a gong show. A bunch of morons is what I figure," he said.

"Keep one lane open, if they want to do their little show, let them do it, but keep a lane open."

Protesters have previously vowed not to leave until all health mandates are lifted in Alberta.