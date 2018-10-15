A man was killed after he was hit by a CTrain at the Erlton LRT Station on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the train station in the city’s southeast at about 1:20 p.m. for reports of a crash between a CTrain and a pedestrian.

Police say an adult male was hit as the train approached the station and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Erlton station was closed for several hours but Calgary Transit says that station is now open for service.

Police are investigating.