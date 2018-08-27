Parks Canada says rain south of the border has suppressed the Boundary Wildfire in Glacier National Park enough that it can lift the evacuation alert for Waterton Lakes National Park.

Waterton Lakes National Park has reopened most areas that were closed on August 24 due to the Boundary Wildfire.

Parks Canada says the fire remains active and is approximately 860 hectares in size and it continues to work closely with Glacier National Park and other partner agencies to manage the wildfire and to protect key infrastructure and resources.

The U.S. National Park Service says 17 millimetres of rain was recorded Sunday at Goat Haunt which will help firefighters battle the fire but won’t put it out and structure protection is in place in Goat Haunt in case the fire reaches that area.

On Sunday, a Parks Canada helicopter dropped water on a hot sport on the north side of Boundary Creek as U.S. National Park Service personnel assisted from the ground and a U.S. helicopter was used for aerial ignition to bring the fire to the edge of avalanche paths in order to stop the spread of fire east toward Waterton Lake

Full details can be found on the Parks Canada website.