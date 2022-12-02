Extreme cold weather breaks dozens of records across Alberta

A prolonged cold spell throughout Alberta has led to a whopping 36 new weather records for the coldest daytime high and coldest overnight low in communities throughout the province.

Of the places that broke records, both Hendrickson Creek and Mildred Lake had the coldest daytime highs, a bitter -22.9 C.

Hendrickson Creek also saw the coldest overnight low, dropping to a frigid -39.7 C.

NEW RECORDS FOR COLDEST DAYTIME HIGH

The following areas set a record for the lowest daytime high on Nov. 30:

Breton

New record of -16.9 C

Old record of -15.2 C set in 2014

Records have been kept since 1939

Hendrickson Creek

New record of -22.9 C

Old record of -17.6 C set in 2012

Records have been kept since 1995

Highvale

New record of -16.9 C

Old record of -14 C set in 1985

Records have been kept since 1977

Mildred Lake

New record of -22.9 C

Old record of -21.6 C set in 1980

Records have been kept since 1965

Red Earth Creek

New record of -22.3 C

Old record of -18.4 C set in 2014

Records have been kept since 1994

Sundre

New record of -18.4 C

Old record of -13.7 C set in 2014

Records have been kept since 1993

The following areas set a record for the lowest daytime high on Dec. 1:

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

New record of -18.8

Old Record of -17.8 set in 1964

Records have been kept since 1928

Breton

New record of -21 C

Old record of -18 C set in 1990

Records have been kept since 1939

Highvale

New record of -21.8 C

Old record of -20 C set in 1980

Records have been kept since 1977

Red Earth Creek

New record of -21.3 C

Old record of -18 C set in 1994

Records have been kept since 1994

Sundre

New record of -20.3 C

Old record of -15.4 C set in 2007

Records have been kept since 1993

NEW RECORDS FOR COLDEST OVERNIGHT LOW

The following areas set a new overnight low temperature record on Dec. 1, 2022:

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

New record of -32.1 C

Old record of -29 C set in 1980

Records have been kept since 1928

Breton

New record of -32.2 C

Old record of -28 C set in 1990

Records have been kept since 1939

Camrose

New record of -31.8 C

Old record of -30.5 C set in 1985

Records have been kept since 1921

Coronation

New record of -31 C

Old record of -30.4 C set in 1980

Record have been kept since 1912

Hendrickson Creek

New record of -39.7 C

Old record of -30.4 C set in 2007

Records have been kept since 1995

Highvale

New record of -30.1 C

Old record of -27 C set in 1985

Records have been kept since 1977

Lloydminster

New record of -29.9 C

Old record of -29.4 C set in 1961

Records have been kept since 1952

Red Earth Creek

New record of -33.2

Old record of -30.7 set in 2006

Records have been kept since 1994

Sundre

New record of -29.7 C

Old record of -24.9 C set in 2014

Records have been kept since 1993

Wainwright

New record of -32.4 C

Old record of -30 C set in 1990

Records have been kept since 1966

The following areas will have set a overnight low temperature record for Dec. 2:

Milk River

New record of -28.3 C

Old record of -21.4 C, set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Sundre

New record of -31.6 C

Old record of -27.3 C, set in 2007

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Wainwright

New record of -34.3 C

Old record of -30.8 C, set in 2006

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Coronation

New record of -32.4 C

Old record of -31.2 C, set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Drumheller

New record of -36.8 C

Old record of -31.0 C, set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Highvale

New record of -32.2 C

Old record of -29.0 C, set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper

New record of -32.4 C

Old record of -31.2 C, set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Pincher Creek

New record of -31.3 C

Old record of -30.6 C, set in 1950

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Banff Area

New record of -32.5 C

Old record of -31.7 C, set in 1919

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Lloydminster

New record of -31.4 C

Old record of -31.1 C set in 1961

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Rocky Mountain House

New record of -34.6 C

Old record of -33.9 C set in 1970

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Crowsnest

New record of -31.6 C,

Old record of -31 C, set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Breton

New record of -33.9 C

Old record of -26.7 C, set in 1975

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Hendrickson Creek

New record of -34.1 C

Old record of -32.5 C, set in 2007

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Nordegg