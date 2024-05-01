CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fire crews knock down blaze in Ogden building

    Calgary fire crews quickly knocked down a fire inside an abandoned building in Ogden on May 1, 2024. Calgary fire crews quickly knocked down a fire inside an abandoned building in Ogden on May 1, 2024.
    About a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene of an early morning fire at a building in Ogden.

    At about 4 a.m., firefighters responded to the two-storey Ogden Block at 72 Avenue and Ogden Road S.E. after someone called 911 to report flames coming from the second floor.

    Responding crews found one adult inside the building and they were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

    The building was abandoned as it was slated to be demolished to make way for the Green Line LRT.

    Last year, Ogden residents approached the city with a plea to save the building, with the hopes of turning it into affordable housing.

    There is no information about the extent of damage from the fire.

