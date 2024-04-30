'Odd request': Suspect asked woman for chili powder after Lethbridge kidnapping, robbery

Police are releasing more details about the kidnapping and robbery of a senior in Lethbridge, which included a strange request for spices, in hopes of identifying a suspect.

On April 23, 2023, a 72-year-old woman reported that a man had identified himself as a police officer and then forced his way into her home in the 2000 block of South Parkside Drive South.

The suspect forced the woman to the ground and used one of her scarves to blindfold her, before demanding cash, according to a Tuesday news release.

When she was unable to provide cash, he took bank cards from her wallet and forced her to drive them to the bank. The suspect sat in the back seat and tilted the rearview mirror to hide his identity.

After withdrawing cash from the ATB Financial in the 600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South, they returned to the woman’s home, police said.

The woman was not harmed, but the man threatened to hurt her or her family if she called police.

Before leaving, police said the suspect made an “odd request,” asking the woman for paprika and then chili powder, which she gave him.

“While it remains unknown why the male wanted the spice powder, it was found sprinkled along the driveway,” Lethbridge police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s or 30s, approximately 5’9” tall (175 centimetres), with an average or muscular build.

He was wearing all-black clothing, gloves and a face covering.

Anyone with information about this incident, “no matter how insignificant it may seem,” is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 23008867.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.