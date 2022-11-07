Extreme weather prompts City of Lethbridge to offer additional supports

Multiple City of Lethbridge facilities are opening their doors to provide comfort and shelter to those who need it, as a wintry blast of weather wears on.

The City of Lethbridge announced the activation of its extreme temperature response plan on Monday.

As a result, the Lethbridge Public Library Main Branch will operate as a warming centre 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Lethbridge Public Library Crossing Branch will do so 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday as well as Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Regional Park ‘n’ Ride Transit Terminal will also do so 5:45 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

In its announcement, the City of Lethbridge noted the Interfaith Food Bank, Lethbridge Food Bank, Lethbridge Soup Kitchen and Streets Alive will provide community supports during the daytime hours to anyone who needs them.