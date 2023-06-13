Family, friends put up memorial for worker killed on job; former employee speaks out
A memorial has been put up by family and friends at the site where a worker died on the job last week.
Liam Johnston's girlfriend, Emily Gofton, posted on social media that Johnston's father was among those who placed flowers and notes at the site of a trench collapse.
Johnston died Thursday morning while doing sewer repairs.
The fire department says the 27-year-old climbed down the ladder into a three- to six-metre-deep hole to access the line when a large amount of dirt and debris fell on top of him.
It took several hours to remove his body.
Former employee Jon Malley knew Johnston.
He was an apprentice plumber with Mr. Mike's Plumbing until December of last year.
In March 2022, he says, he sent text messages to upper management notifying them of the walls on a job site not being properly shored up.
He says he requested a trench box be used at all future projects to protect employees from any falling debris or earth.
Fire investigators say there was no trench box present when Johnston went in.
"I felt sick," Malley said.
"I felt sick to my stomach because it was 100 per cent preventable."
Malley says he wants to see someone held accountable for Johnston's death.
"I was really upset," he said.
"This is totally (an) avoidable tragedy. Liam wasn't given the opportunity to go to school for first-year plumbing or anything like that. He was robbed of his life and his career."
Johnston's employer, Mr. Mike's Plumbing, has released a statement saying it is deeply saddened by Johnston's death and reviewing its safety procedures.
In a further statement Tuesday, the company says it will not comment further on allegations of unsafe work practices from former employees or on Johnston’s death.
"While we understand your desire to gather additional details, we have decided to maintain our stance of not providing any further comments or interviews at this time," said Amanda Ruf, a spokesperson.
"We believe it is essential to allow the ongoing investigation process to proceed without interference, ensuring fairness and respect for all parties involved."
Calgary police say investigators are still looking into what led up to Johnston's death, and it could take some time.
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is also investigating the incident.
