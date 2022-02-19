Family of Calgary man killed in hit-and-run 'frustrated' by lack of justice

A vigil was held Friday night at the location where a 21-year-old Calgary man was struck and killed by a driver in a hit-and-run last year.

Blade Crow Pantherbone died when he was hit by an SUV while crossing Macleod Trail near Chinook Centre at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2021.

Aliyah Ramirez Bernard, his girlfriend, and her daughter Ember were also hurt in the crash and had to spend lengthy periods in hospital.

The driver, 29-year-old Damon Wilson, attempted to flee the scene on foot but was arrested by police a short time later.

However, while the charges were laid in August 2021, Pantherbone's loved ones say the trial proceedings have stalled.

Bernard says the intersection where Pantherbone died still gives her chills.

"The minute that I looked at the intersection, I broke down and I started getting flashbacks," she told CTV News Friday night.

"With the court being adjourned, it's still a year later and there's no movement in the trail whatsoever. It's frustrating for all of us."

Wilson has been charged with multiple offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death.