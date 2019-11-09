Fatal crash closes Highway 2A south of Calgary
511 Alberta says Highway 2A is closed in both directions near the Town of Okotoks. (Supplied)
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 7:12AM MST
Last Updated Saturday, November 9, 2019 8:24AM MST
CALGARY – The province says a highway south of the City of Calgary has been shut down in response to a fatal rollover crash Saturday morning.
511 Alberta says the incident has closed Highway 2A in both directions.
Okotoks RCMP say the incident is a single vehicle rollover that occurred in the northbound lane of the highway.
At least one person has died as a result.
Northbound traffic is being detoured in three areas:
- Northiridge Drive and Milligan Drive
- Northridge Drive and Banister Gate
- Highway 2A and 338 Avenue
Drivers are also asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
There is no information on the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.