CALGARY – The province says a highway south of the City of Calgary has been shut down in response to a fatal rollover crash Saturday morning.

511 Alberta says the incident has closed Highway 2A in both directions.

NB Hwy2A btwn Milligan Dr and 338 Ave E is CLOSED due to an MVC. Choose an alternate route. An ETO is not yet available. (6:36am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 9, 2019

Okotoks RCMP say the incident is a single vehicle rollover that occurred in the northbound lane of the highway.

At least one person has died as a result.

Northbound traffic is being detoured in three areas:

Northiridge Drive and Milligan Drive

Northridge Drive and Banister Gate

Highway 2A and 338 Avenue

Drivers are also asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.