CALGARY – The province says a highway south of the City of Calgary has been shut down in response to a fatal rollover crash Saturday morning.

511 Alberta says the incident has closed Highway 2A in both directions.

Okotoks RCMP say the incident is a single vehicle rollover that occurred in the northbound lane of the highway.

At least one person has died as a result.

Northbound traffic is being detoured in three areas:

  • Northiridge Drive and Milligan Drive
  • Northridge Drive and Banister Gate
  • Highway 2A and 338 Avenue

Drivers are also asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.