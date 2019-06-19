Three men are dead following a late afternoon crash along Highway 23, south of Vulcan.

According to RCMP, a southbound truck entered the northbound lane of the highway at roughly 5:30 p.m. and collided with an oncoming semi-tractor. After the initial collision, the southbound truck struck a second northbound truck.

A 45-year-old Lethbridge man who had been a passenger in the southbound truck was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the southbound truck, a 22-year-old man from Lethbridge, was transported by ambulance to a Calgary-area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A 64-year-old man from Vulcan who had been the driver of the second northbound truck died at the crash site.

The identities of the three deceased men have not been released.

The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

A section of Highway 23 was closed for several hours following the crash.