Fatal shooting at Homestead Drive home linked to organized crime: police

Police now say a deadly shooting Friday evening in northeast Calgary is linked to organized crime.

According to police, about a quarter of the year's total shootings are.

"The Calgary Police Service organized crime and offender management section continues to dedicate significant resources to suppress, target and prevent organized crime violence in Calgary," police said Monday in a statement to CTV News.

"So far this year, 65 shootings have been reported in Calgary, which is a decrease of 20 per cent from the same period in 2023.

"To date, 16 of these shootings have been tied to organized crime, including the fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024."

Friday's incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m., at a home in the 200 block of Homestead Drive N.E.

One man was found dead at the scene.

A resident identified as Godwin said he arrived home about 30 minutes before the shooting.

An hour later, he noticed all the flashing lights down the road from his house and that the area was taped off.

He and his family went down into the basement for a bit.

"It was terrifying; very surreal, actually. You never really expect it's going to happen in your neighbourhood until it inevitably happens," he said.

Witness reports and CCTV footage were collected from the scene but investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone else with relevant information or CCTV footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Oct. 10 homicide not organized crime-related: police

In their statement, police also said "the fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, is not believed to be connected to any organized crime conflict."

In that incident, police were called to the 900 block of 40 Street S.E. for reports of a shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m.

A man with gunshot wounds was found at the scene and was taken to hospital where he later died.

The next day, following an autopsy, police identified the victim as 62-year-old Michael Vesterfelt.

Anyone who knows details relating to Vesterfelt's death can also call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Melissa Gilligan