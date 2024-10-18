Shooting in northeast Calgary leaves 1 person dead

A person is dead following a shooting in northeast Calgary on Friday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m., at a home in the 200 block of Homestead Drive N.E.

EMS say they arrived around 7:20 p.m., and declared one person dead at the scene.

There were no other patients, EMS say.

Police locked down much of the street and an alleyway.

Multiple officers were on scene into the evening as investigation into the incident continued.