CALGARY -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake, also known as a light earthquake was detected near Banff Saturday evening.

Around 6:33 p.m - tremors were felt through the Rocky Mountains, as the quake was confirmed by Earthquakes and Natural Resources Canada to have occurred about 5 kilometres north of the town of Banff, and 17 kilometres in depth.

"It was pretty crazy, the whole building was shaking," said Kyle Harris, who is visiting from Edmonton with his girlfriend.

"It felt like someone had drove their vehicle into the building."

Harris and his girlfriend Meaghan Velichka were getting ready for dinner, at their Banff Avenue hotel, when they felt the quake.

"It felt like the roof was going to come down in the building," said Velichka.

The Banff Fire Department and emergency protective services were out Sunday, scanning for any damage to vital infrastructure.

"We have not had any outages here," said fire chief and director of emergency and protective services Silvio Adamo.

"Our infrastructure here for water and sewer has been assessed and there’s been no unusual activity in those systems."

Town officials say there have been no reports of any aftershocks.

One seismologist says earthquakes in the Rockies are fairly common, but this one is a little bigger than usual.

Taimi Mulder with Natural Resources Canada says this quake was most likely caused by the residual stresses of the tectonic plates on the west coast.

"As the stresses propagate through the crest it can accumulate in various places," said Mulder.

Mulder does not expect there will be any structural damage in communities nearby, adding damage typically occurs during quakes with a magnitude of at least 5.5 or greater.

The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at a 4.4 according to body-wave magnitude.

Mulder says the reason for the two different readings from the USGS and Natural Resources Canada is due to different equipment used.

"In smaller earthquakes we tend to use a local magnitude scale, which is your standard richter magnitude," she said.

For Harris, he says he’s glad this earthquake was only minor.

"That was enough for me, that was enough."