CALGARY
Calgary

    • Figure skaters from Crowfoot club headed to Alberta Winter Games

    A young girl skates on ice. (Pixabay/manfredrichter) A young girl skates on ice. (Pixabay/manfredrichter)
    Share

    Twelve-year-old Amelia Meisner, 15-year-old Cambie Stollery and 15-year-old Willow Sera are out for another skate at the Norma Bush Arena.

    They're getting in a few more jumps and sharpening up those spins.

    The trio is from the Crowfoot Figure Skating Club and this will be their first experience at the Alberta Winter Games, which are taking place in Grand Prairie this year.

    Meisner says she can't wait to get on the bus next Friday.

    "I'm excited to go around and meet new people and compete at one of the biggest competitions I'll have."

    Want to do well

    This will be the biggest competition for all of them.

    And while the experience will be fun, Stollery says she also wants to skate well.

    "I would like to skate my best and maybe get a personal score. Like a personal best score."

    Hoping to learn from others

    Since this is the first time at the Games for all three, they can also learn a lot.

    That's what Sera is planning to do.

    "I can learn, obviously, watching the higher levels," she said.

    "It's really cool and I can maybe learn how their skating reflects on mine."

    Big deal for Crowfoot club

    The Crowfoot Figure Skating Club isn't the biggest in Calgary.

    In all, they have about 200 members.

    The trio are in the Star Skate program, which has about 30 kids.

    Jeff Berezowski, one of the coaches at the Crowfoot club, says it's a big deal that these three are headed to Grand Prairie.

    "I would say it's a pretty big accomplishment for the kids," he said.

    "It showed that even in the smaller clubs, we can develop depth and quality. So I would say for a club this size, it's a pretty big deal and the kids should be very proud of their accomplishment."

    The Alberta Winter Games run from Feb. 16 to 19 in Grand Prairie.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News