Figure skaters from Crowfoot club headed to Alberta Winter Games

Twelve-year-old Amelia Meisner, 15-year-old Cambie Stollery and 15-year-old Willow Sera are out for another skate at the Norma Bush Arena.

They're getting in a few more jumps and sharpening up those spins.

The trio is from the Crowfoot Figure Skating Club and this will be their first experience at the Alberta Winter Games, which are taking place in Grand Prairie this year.

Meisner says she can't wait to get on the bus next Friday.

"I'm excited to go around and meet new people and compete at one of the biggest competitions I'll have."

Want to do well

This will be the biggest competition for all of them.

And while the experience will be fun, Stollery says she also wants to skate well.

"I would like to skate my best and maybe get a personal score. Like a personal best score."

Hoping to learn from others

Since this is the first time at the Games for all three, they can also learn a lot.

That's what Sera is planning to do.

"I can learn, obviously, watching the higher levels," she said.

"It's really cool and I can maybe learn how their skating reflects on mine."

Big deal for Crowfoot club

The Crowfoot Figure Skating Club isn't the biggest in Calgary.

In all, they have about 200 members.

The trio are in the Star Skate program, which has about 30 kids.

Jeff Berezowski, one of the coaches at the Crowfoot club, says it's a big deal that these three are headed to Grand Prairie.

"I would say it's a pretty big accomplishment for the kids," he said.

"It showed that even in the smaller clubs, we can develop depth and quality. So I would say for a club this size, it's a pretty big deal and the kids should be very proud of their accomplishment."

The Alberta Winter Games run from Feb. 16 to 19 in Grand Prairie.