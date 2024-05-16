Senior killed in crash on Lower Springbank Road west of Calgary

A 75-year-old man was killed in a crash west of Calgary on Thursday, RCMP say.

The collision happened on Lower Springbank Road and Township Road 242 at around 3 p.m.

The incident caused the closure of the road; motorists were asked to avoid the area.

A Friday morning update from RCMP said the road had reopened.

Investigators believe the crash was caused by a motorcyclist attempting to pass a vehicle and, while merging back in, clipping that same vehicle.

The incident caused the motorcyclist to lose control of the vehicle.

RCMP say the victim was a resident of Rocky View County.