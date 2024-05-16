CALGARY
    • Senior killed in crash on Lower Springbank Road west of Calgary

    Emergency crews responded to a crash on Lower Springbank Road and Township Road 242 on May 16, 2024.
    A 75-year-old man was killed in a crash west of Calgary on Thursday, RCMP say.

    The collision happened on Lower Springbank Road and Township Road 242 at around 3 p.m.

    The incident caused the closure of the road; motorists were asked to avoid the area.

    A Friday morning update from RCMP said the road had reopened.

    Investigators believe the crash was caused by a motorcyclist attempting to pass a vehicle and, while merging back in, clipping that same vehicle.

    The incident caused the motorcyclist to lose control of the vehicle.

    RCMP say the victim was a resident of Rocky View County.

