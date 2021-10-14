Filming of The Last of Us to have lasting impact on High River, Alta.

Filming of The Last of Us production in High River, Alta. in September. (Reddit/waterloserZ) Filming of The Last of Us production in High River, Alta. in September. (Reddit/waterloserZ)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon