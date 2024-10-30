Final Alberta crop report shows better than average yields for southern Alberta farmers

According to the last Alberta crop report of 2024, 99.9 percent of crops in the south region have been harvested.

All that's left to come out of the ground are pockets of canola, flax and sugar beets.

Despite pessimism heading into the growing season, farmers were pleasantly surprised with the amount of rain they got.

"This spring, we were rationed with irrigation water, so it was very concerning for us," said Gary Stanford, who farms outside Magrath.

"Then when we received a lot of rain, (which helped) relieve the pressure on the irrigation system."

While dry land crop suffered in the July and August heat, major crop yields in the south region were up 12.4 per cent compared to the five-year average.

"The July heat kind of hurt some of the crops, especially the canola," Stanford said. "So the dry land would be a little below average, but in this area here overall, I would say we're happy with the yields that we received this year."

As this harvest season draws to a close, attention is shifting to next year.

Farmers are hoping for a cold and snowy winter to help refill reservoirs.

With a La Niña winter on the way, it makes a wet winter more likely.

"That gives us a little bit more of something to hang onto when it comes to our seasonal forecasts," said Alysa Pederson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The Farmer’s Almanac is also predicting a cold and snowy winter.

It's giving some producers hope that next growing season.

"We were all pleasantly surprised that the Farmer's Almanac said it was going to be colder and more snow. and that's actually really good for farmers. It helps to get rid of some of the bugs that are in the soil. and also it helps us, get some more moisture," said Stanford.

The Oldman reservoir is currently 60 per cent full, which is just below normal range for this time of year.

The St. Mary and Waterton reservoirs are both within their normal ranges.