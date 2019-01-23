The court is expected to hear final arguments in the murder trial of Nelson Lugela, the man accused of killing a member of the Calgary Stampeders football team in 2016.

Lugela, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks, a member of the CFL team’s practice roster.

The court heard that on September 25, 2016, there was an argument inside the Marquee Beer Market over a spilled drink and that incident led to an altercation outside the club.

Witnesses told the court that someone opened fire at Hicks, who was running for cover.

The 23-year-old was hit twice and died in hospital.

Lugela has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.