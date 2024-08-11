Final stages of water infrastructure project to close intersection in Lethbridge starting Monday

The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.

Work to replace an aging watermain along 11 Street South started in late May, with installation now complete to the north side of Sixth Avenue.

Paving between Fourth Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South is expected to be completed this week. North access to the old courthouse has been reopened to facilitate events at the Yates Memorial and Sterndale Bennett Theatres, but access will be temporarily closed with paving crews onsite.

Detours will be in place for east and westbound traffic along 11 Street while construction goes on.

Two lanes of Sixth Avenue South will temporarily reopen Aug. 20 to help manage the heavy traffic expected for the Whoop Up Days parade and Mayor’s breakfast, but the road will close again that evening.

Work is expected to take around two weeks to complete.

