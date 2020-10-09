LETHBRIDGE -- Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in west Lethbridge Friday morning that spread through two floors and the roof.

Firefighters arrived shortly after 7:45 a.m. following a 911 call from a tenant and encountered flames and smoke pouring from the building on Highlands Boulevard W.

According to the City of Lethbridge, the fire was contained by 9:20 a.m. and fully extinguished by 10 a.m.

One firefighter was transported from the scene to Chinook Regional Hospital as a precautionary measure. No other injuries have been reported.

Fire officials believe the fire started on the balcony of a second storey suite in the multi-unit building and spread to the third floor and into the attic. In addition to the smoke, heat and flame damage, there's significant water damage throughout the building.

The extent of the damage has left the building uninhabitable for the time being. Displaced residents are encouraged to contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-888-800-6496 for medical, transportation and housing support.

The landlord tells CTV News that there are 35 suites in the building.

Several suites are affected. Neighbours tell me someone was yelling and banging on doors to get people out safely. #yql pic.twitter.com/kzF5peg8bH — Kaella Doty (Carr) (@CTVKaella) October 9, 2020