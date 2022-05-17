Fire breaks out at home in Thorncliffe

Emergency crews extinguished a house fire on Simons Crescent N.W. Tuesday morning and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

First responders were deployed to a home in Thorncliffe, near Fourth Street N.W., at around 4 a.m.

By roughly 5 a.m. the fire was considered to be under control.

According to EMS, no one was injured in the fire. The extent of the damage to the home is unknown.

As of 6 a.m., Simons Crescent remains closed to traffic and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

CTV News has learned that nearby power lines complicated the firefighting operation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once additional details are confirmed.