Fire breaks out at southeast Calgary high school, classes cancelled

An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a charter school in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia.

Fire crews responded to reports of smoke billowing out of Foundations for the Future Charter Academy - South High School Campus, in the 300 block of 86th Avenue S.E. at around 2 a.m.

The fire appears to have started in a storage area outside the school, and damage was contained to the exterior of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 6 a.m., fire crews remained on scene, venting the smoke that had made its way into the school.

Officials tell CTV News that Monday's classes have been cancelled as fire investigators work to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.