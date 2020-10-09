Advertisement
Fire breaks out at west Lethbridge apartment building, firefighter transported to hospital
Flames and smoke emanating from an apartment building on Highlands Blvd. W. Friday morning
LETHBRIDGE -- Emergency crews are on scene of a fire at an apartment building in Lethbridge.
Firefighters arrived shortly after 7:45 a.m. following a 911 call from a tenant and encountered flames and smoke pouring from the Woodsmere Manor building on Highlands Boulevard W.
Fire officials believe the fire started in a second storey suite in the 35 unit building and spread to the third floor and into the attic. In addition to the smoke, heat and flame damage, there's expected to be significant water damage throughout the building.
One firefighter was transported from the scene to Chinook Regional Hospital as a precautionary measure. No other injuries have been reported.
