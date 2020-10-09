LETHBRIDGE -- Emergency crews are on scene of a fire at an apartment building in Lethbridge.

Firefighters arrived shortly after 7:45 a.m. following a 911 call from a tenant and encountered flames and smoke pouring from the Woodsmere Manor building on Highlands Boulevard W.

Several suites are affected. Neighbours tell me someone was yelling and banging on doors to get people out safely. #yql pic.twitter.com/kzF5peg8bH — Kaella Doty (Carr) (@CTVKaella) October 9, 2020

Five fire trucks and over a dozen firefighters on scene of an apartment fire on Highlands Blvd. https://t.co/o4oGBmVfLU — Kaella Doty (Carr) (@CTVKaella) October 9, 2020

Fire officials believe the fire started in a second storey suite in the 35 unit building and spread to the third floor and into the attic. In addition to the smoke, heat and flame damage, there's expected to be significant water damage throughout the building.

One firefighter was transported from the scene to Chinook Regional Hospital as a precautionary measure. No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.