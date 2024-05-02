CALGARY
    • Fire crews battle blaze in southwest Calgary duplex

    Fire crews battled a fire in a duplex in southwest Calgary early Thursday evening. Fire crews battled a fire in a duplex in southwest Calgary early Thursday evening.
    Fire crews battled a fire at a duplex in southwest Calgary.

    Flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home, along the 2100 block of Paliswood Road S.W.

    Just before 5 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department received multiple 911 calls about the fire.

    One of the callers was the resident, who told CFD it started in the upstairs bathroom shower. The resident said they tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but couldn't and they were able to get out OK.

    Crews started with an interior attack, but then put up the aerials to douse water on the roof and were able to put the fire out.

    A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said no one was injured. No one else was in the home next door.

    There was heavy damage to the roof and attic, which were pretty much destroyed.

    The spokesperson said it appeared there were renovations going on at the home where the fire started.

    The adjacent duplex unit has smoke damage.

    Crews are remaining on scene to check for hot spots. Investigation into the cause continues.

