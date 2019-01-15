The Calgary Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials team was called out to deal with a chlorine leak at a sports complex in the city’s southeast early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Repsol Sport Centre, in the 2200 block of Macleod Trail S.E., at about 1:05 a.m. after an alarm alerted staff to a possible leak in an isolated chlorine room.

Staff members at the facility were waiting outside when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters secured the area and called in the Hazardous Materials technical team to shut off all chlorine supplies to the facility.

Officials say chlorine levels reached 50 parts per million in the chlorine room but that levels remained at zero in other parts of the facility.

Levels in the chlorine room were brought down to zero once the supply was cut off and the building was turned back over to facility staff.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.