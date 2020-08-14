CALGARY -- Smoke could already be seen billowing as firefighters headed to a 911 call in the southeast Calgary community of Chaparral on Friday afternoon.

A second alarm was called in as a result to the 100 block of Chaparral Terrace S.E. just after 3 p.m.

Crews began an aggressive attack on the outside of the building before focusing efforts on the inside.

The fire caused significant damage to homes on either side as well.

One person was inside the home when flames erupted and managed to get out safely, along with a dog.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are now looking for a cause.