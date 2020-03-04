CALGARY -- A pair of southeast Calgary homes have been decimated after flames tore through them late Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Riverstone Rd. S.E. at approximately 11:15 p.m. following reports of a fire.

On arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and flames had fully engulfed a two-storey home, prompting an aggressive exterior attack from fire fighters.

Strong wind caused the fire to spread to a second home and the heat damaged the siding of neighbouring homes.

Four people were displaced from their homes. One person was treated on scene by paramedics for minor burns to his hand while another resident was transported to hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

Calgary police directed traffic while firefighters controlled the flames. Calgary Transit buses provided temporary shelter for affected residents in the area.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known and remains under investigation.