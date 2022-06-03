Fire on hay truck near Coalhurst, Alta. under investigation

Fire officials say they are investigating after a truck, loaded with hay, caught fire while travelling along Highway 3.

Officials say a tractor-trailer was heading east from Coalhurst into Lethbridge on Friday morning when the fire started.

The driver was able to decouple the trailer and move the truck to safety before calling 911.

Emergency crews arrived a short time later and brought the fire under control.

Traffic on Highway 3 was affected for a short time, with drivers being diverted onto nearby roads to bypass the incident.

The scene has since been cleared.