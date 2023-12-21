Fire that destroyed Alberta church was deliberately set: RCMP

Airdrie RCMP are looking for suspects after an early morning fire on Wednesday destroyed a church in Beiseker.

At 6:24 a.m. on Dec. 20, police were called to a fire at the Beiseker Seventh Day Adventist Church, located on Range Road 242 in Wheatland County.

When emergency crews arrived, the church was fully engulfed.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but not before the building was destroyed.

Following an investigation, police determined the fire was deliberately set.

(Supplied/RCMP)

If anyone has any information regarding this arson, please contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403‐ 945‐7200, or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Beiseker is located approximately 77 kilometres northeast of Calgary.